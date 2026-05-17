Lynx Entertainment evolves: From music management to audio electronics

Audio By Carbonatix
For years, Richie Mensah was known as the music producer, artist, and visionary behind Lynx Entertainment, one of the most influential entertainment companies in Ghanaian music history. But after his recent appearance on the Masterminds podcast, one thing became very clear: the move into Audio Electronics was never random
It was always part of the journey. During the conversation, Richie revealed something many people may have overlooked over the years: before music fully took over his life, he was deeply connected to science, technology, and sound engineering.
“I loved doing research, loved doing experiments. I’ll open up my deck just to see how it works,” he explained while reflecting on his younger years and how he originally wanted to become a surgeon.
That curiosity eventually led him to discover sound engineering, which he described as “the science of music.” And suddenly, the Lynx Electronics direction starts making complete sense.
For someone who spent over two decades perfecting sound, producing hit records, and shaping how Ghana listened to music, transitioning into Audio Electronics feels less like a career switch and more like a full-circle moment.
Richie may have explained it best during the podcast when he said: “We’ve gone from being the people who made the music to the people making the way you enjoy the music.”
That single statement captures the entire evolution of the Lynx brand. The conversation also confirmed a major shift for Lynx Entertainment. Richie announced that the company is officially out of artiste management and has now evolved into a distribution company supporting hundreds of artistes, while his personal focus moves heavily into Lynx Electronics.
And perhaps the biggest talking point from the interview was Richie honouring a promise he made to himself years ago.
“I promised myself that when I turned 40, I was going to retire from music,” he said.
Now at 40, Richie appears to be entering a completely new phase, one focused less on making songs and more on shaping sound experiences.
From Lynx Reverb headphones to upcoming speaker products like Lynx Octave, the vision is becoming clearer: this is no longer just about music. It is about sound, technology, and experience.
What makes the transition interesting is that it does not feel forced. After listening to Richie explain his background, his obsession with learning, his love for technology and the technical side of music production, Audio Electronics feels like a natural extension of who he has always been.
In many ways, Richie’s story is evolving from music executive to sound innovator. And if this new chapter succeeds the way Lynx Music did, then Audio Electronics might end up becoming the most interesting phase of Richie Mensah’s journey yet.
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