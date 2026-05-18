Lynx quits artiste management, focuses on music distribution and electronics

Audio By Carbonatix
After two decades of grooming and projecting some of Ghana’s biggest music stars, Richie Mensah says Lynx Entertainment is stepping away from artiste management to focus on music distribution and electronics.
The venerated producer and entrepreneur, in a video shared on his social media pages on his 40th birthday (May 17, 2026), disclosed that the decision forms part of a long-term personal goal he set years ago to retire from active music production at the age of 40.
“I promised myself that when I turned 40, I was going to retire from music. And I am honouring that promise because I value promises to myself. So what I did was I started to phase out the music management part of Lynx. So currently Lynx no longer manages any artistes. Lynx is officially out of the artiste management business.
I mean never say never. I cannot predict what the future holds, but currently as it stands Lynx does not manage any artiste. What we have done is we have converted the record label to a distribution company. And then the next thing that I will be focusing my full energy on is Lynx Electronics,” he noted.
Richie explained that his interest in electronics dates back to childhood when he spent time studying gadgets and trying to understand how sound equipment worked. According to him, that curiosity eventually pushed him into sound engineering and later music production.
The Lynx boss said the company’s new direction is aimed at improving the listening experience for music lovers after years of creating hit records for audiences across Africa.
“For 20 years I have been creating sound and music for people to enjoy and now I am focusing on creating a way they can enjoy that music how they can listen to that music,” he said.
As part of its expansion into electronics, Lynx has already introduced products including the Lynx Reverb headphones and is preparing to release more speaker systems such as the Lynx Octave.
Founded in 2006 by Richie Mensah, Lynx Entertainment started as a home studio before growing into one of Ghana’s most influential record labels.
Over the years, the label nurtured and launched the careers of several major Ghanaian acts including Asem, OJ Blaq, Irene Logan, Eazzy, Zigi, MzVee, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, DopeNation, Adina and DJ Vyrusky.
The company later introduced a new crop of artistes including Maya Blu, Kasar, DSL, St. Lennon and BoiJake.
Beyond music, Richie Mensah expanded the Lynx brand into several businesses under the Lynx Group umbrella including Lynx Electronics, Lynx Studio, and Tigon Creative Studios.
The company also ventured into film production with projects such as Sugar and Pawn. In line with that expansion, Lynx signed some creatives from the film industry including Adjetey Anang, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh and Sika Osei.
Richie Mensah, who later released a book titled Yes! It’s Your Fault, now hosts a podcast show called Master Minds.
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