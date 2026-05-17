Tidal wave collapses 13 houses in Moree; over 80 rendered homeless

A strong tidal wave has destroyed 13 houses in the coastal community of Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, rendering more than 80 residents homeless.

The Central Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, around 0300 hours.

A statement issued by NADMO said there were no casualties despite the extensive damage caused by the tidal surge.

It said officers stationed in the area received a distress call reporting collapsed buildings, loss of property, and disruption of livelihoods following the incident.

The statement said personnel from NADMO, National Security, the Ghana Police Service, and the District Assembly responded promptly to the situation to safeguard lives and property.

According to NADMO, the responding teams conducted rapid assessments and provided temporary shelter for displaced persons.

“The state of the sea is still rough,” the statement cautioned, urging residents to remain calm as efforts are intensified to ensure their safety.

NADMO expressed sympathy to affected residents and assured the public that measures were being put in place to support those displaced by the disaster.

The incident highlights recurring coastal hazards in some parts of the Central region, where communities continue to experience tidal waves and erosion.

Local authorities and disaster management officials have called for long-term interventions, including coastal protection infrastructure and intensified public education, to mitigate future risks.

Further updates are expected as assessments continue and relief efforts are scaled up.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.