NDC Central Regional Chairman installed as Development Chief of Agona Kwanyarko

The Central Regional Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Kofi Asiedu, has been installed as the Development Chief of Agona Kwanyarko in the Central Region, with a pledge to champion development initiatives in the community.

He was enstooled under the stool name Nana Asiedu Keteke I during a colourful traditional ceremony held on Saturday, 9 May, attended by leading political figures, traditional authorities, and residents from across the region.

Among the dignitaries present were Julius Debrah, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, ministers of state, regional executives of the NDC, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, as well as several traditional rulers.

The ceremony, held at Agona Kwanyarko, saw Nana Asiedu Keteke I swear the sacred oath of allegiance before the Agona Kwanyarko chief, Odefour Dr Ampem Darko V.

In his acceptance speech, the newly installed Development Chief described his elevation as a call to service and development, stressing that he was fully aware of the pressing challenges confronting the community.

“I am familiar with the developmental challenges of Kwanyarko and will address them head-on. The issue that is particularly dear to my heart is youth unemployment,” he stated.

According to him, aside from unemployment, the town also faces significant infrastructure deficits, including poor road networks and inadequate healthcare facilities.

“Kwanyarko lacks critical infrastructure. Our roads need urgent attention, and the community also deserves a befitting hospital,” he said.

He disclosed that some indigenes had previously attempted to refurbish the town’s health facility but were unable to complete the project due to financial constraints.

Nana Asiedu Keteke I assured residents that tackling unemployment, improving road infrastructure, and supporting healthcare delivery would remain key priorities under his leadership.

He also announced that the first major initiative he intends to champion is the construction of a community centre for the town.

“The immediate project I want to focus on is a community centre for Kwanyarko to support social and community activities,” he added.

The newly installed chief further expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and residents for the honour bestowed on him, while also thanking the high-powered delegation from the Presidency and the NDC national leadership for attending the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed Ibrahim reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to partnering with traditional authorities to accelerate local development.

He announced plans by the government, in collaboration with the traditional leadership and the area’s Member of Parliament, to support the construction of a community centre for Agona Kwanyarko within the next 12 months.

“President Mahama, the Chief of Staff and the National Chairman of the NDC believe the people of Kwanyarko made the right choice in honouring Richard Kofi Asiedu as Development Chief,” the minister said.

He added that the proposed community centre would serve as a legacy project to benefit generations of residents.

For his part, Johnson Asiedu Nketia commended the leadership qualities of Richard Kofi Asiedu, crediting him for the party’s strong electoral performance in the Central Region during the 2024 general elections.

“Under the leadership of Richard Kofi Asiedu, the NDC recorded its highest-ever electoral performance in the Central Region in 2024,” he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia argued that the honour conferred on the regional chairman was a recognition of his contributions to both the party and the community.

“If he had not demonstrated commitment and service to this community, traditional leaders would not have honoured him with this role,” he added.

The NDC National Chairman also clarified that the title conferred on Nana Asiedu Keteke I is honorary and does not conflict with his active political role.

He cautioned against any attempt to legally challenge the installation on the grounds of partisan politics, insisting that the role was honorary and not a hereditary chieftaincy title.

Several regional ministers, academics from the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Cape Coast, party executives, and local government officials attended the event.

More than GH¢200,000 was raised in donations towards the construction of the proposed community centre project.

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