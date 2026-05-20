Missing toddler found dead in bush after five-day search in Assin North

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy who went missing at Assin Awiafitaamu near Ketukrom in the Assin North District of the Central Region has been found dead after an intensive five-day search by family members, residents and community volunteers.

The deceased, identified as Nana Yaw, reportedly disappeared on May 13 after his grandmother left him at home with his two siblings while she went to the farm.

His disappearance triggered a widespread search operation involving residents of Assin Awiafitaamu and nearby communities.

As part of efforts to locate the child, announcements were made through local information centres in surrounding communities to solicit public assistance and gather information on his whereabouts.

Despite sustained search efforts, the family was unable to trace the toddler and subsequently reported the matter to the police on May 15 through the child’s grandfather, Godwin Tettey Amanor.

The search ended tragically on May 17 at about 4:39 p.m. when a group of hunters from Assin Kushea reportedly discovered the child’s body in a thicket while tracking game with hunting dogs.

According to reports, the hunters had gone into the bush on a hunting expedition when the dogs led them to the spot where the body was found.

The body was discovered near a settlement belonging to a man identified as Papa Magye.

The hunters immediately alerted residents in the area, who informed the family before the incident was formally reported to the police.

The discovery has thrown the community into mourning, with residents expressing shock and grief after days of hoping the child would be found alive.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain unclear, and police are expected to investigate the incident to determine the cause of death and the events leading to the tragedy.

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