GCB Bank reaffirms commitment to Ghana’s infrastructure development under “Big Push” agenda

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has said the bank’s support under the government's Big Push agenda is delivering tangible impact on Ghana’s infrastructure development.

He noted that the initiative reflects GCB Bank’s commitment to financing local contractors, strengthening indigenous capacity, and ensuring that investment translates into visible progress in national development.

Prof Alabi made the remarks at the commissioning ceremony of heavy-duty construction and logistics equipment by Timeline Innovation at its corporate office in East Legon on Tuesday, May 18.

According to him, the event reflects progress, partnership and national transformation, with the newly acquired machines symbolising jobs, infrastructure development, opportunity and hope for communities across the country.

Equipment Symbolises Jobs and National Transformation

Professor Alabi said the equipment commissioned by Timeline Innovation represented more than operational tools, but rather a direct contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic transformation.

“These machines are not just equipment. They symbolise jobs, infrastructure, opportunity and hope for communities across Ghana,” he stated.

The equipment includes tipper trucks, service trucks, water tankers, flatbeds, bulldozers, graders, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, steel rollers, and tyre rollers intended to support key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

GCB Bank’s Financial Support Under Big Push Programme

He disclosed that GCB Bank had supported Timeline Innovation Company Limited through financial facilities under the government’s Big Push programme, which aims to accelerate infrastructure development across the country.

“This is a major programme for government, and for us to partner with you is very important,” he said.

Professor Alabi stressed that the bank’s support reflects its confidence in Ghanaian businesses and their ability to deliver major national projects when adequately resourced.

“All they need is support, and I assure you, GCB Bank is there for you,” he added.

Timeline Innovation Highlighted as Ahead of Schedule

He noted that the commissioning demonstrated clear results of GCB Bank’s financing support, adding that Timeline Innovation had successfully deployed equipment needed to execute its contractual obligations.

“There is no doubt that they are ahead of time in the projects they are embarking upon,” he said.

He added that GCB Bank believes financing must deliver visible impact, hence its focus on supporting productive investments in the real economy.

60% of Big Push Contractors Supported by GCB Bank

Professor Alabi revealed that GCB Bank is currently supporting about 60 per cent of contractors engaged under the Big Push programme.

“This shows that GCB Bank is actively contributing to Ghana’s future, and that is why we are there,” he stated.

He added that beyond financing, the bank remains actively engaged with contractors through regular project visits and monitoring across the country.

Infrastructure Key to Economic Growth

He emphasised that infrastructure development remains central to economic growth, job creation and improved living standards.

Every road, bridge, drainage system and public project, he said, contributes directly to improved transportation, increased trade and better livelihoods.

He explained that GCB Bank’s support for contractors like Timeline Innovation forms part of a broader effort to support national transformation and strengthen the local economy.

Call for Stronger Partnership and Local Participation

Professor Alabi commended government efforts to create opportunities for Ghanaian contractors to participate meaningfully in national development, describing the initiative as a test of capacity and commitment.

He further stressed the importance of empowering local contractors to retain value within the domestic economy.

“Empowering local contractors helps build indigenous capacity and retain value within our economy,” he said, adding that financial resources remain within the country.

Commitment to Continued Support

He assured all contractors under the Big Push programme of GCB Bank’s continued readiness to support them with project financing, working capital solutions, trade support and advisory services.

He also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between government, the private sector and financial institutions to drive national development.

On behalf of GCB Bank, Board Chairman Professor Joshua Alabi congratulated Timeline Innovation Company Limited on its achievements and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to walking alongside the company in its development journey.

He expressed pride in GCB Bank’s partnership with the firm, describing the institution as “your bank for life,” and emphasised that Timeline Innovation is privileged to be working with GCB Bank in its growth and development.

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