Mutilated body discovered in Central Region, police appeal for identification

Audio By Carbonatix
A body in a severely mutilated condition has been discovered between Eyisam and Ekumfi Techiman in the Central Region.
The incident was reported in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026, at about 6:25 a.m. to the Assemblyman for the Obontser Electoral Area, Kobina Abdul Razak.
Confirming the development, Mr Razak said the state of the remains made it extremely difficult to establish the identity of the deceased.
The body has since been transported to the Cape Coast morgue for preservation and further examination.
Authorities are urging members of the public with missing relatives to come forward and assist in identifying the victim.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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