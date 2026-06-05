Police arrest 80 suspects in major anti-crime crackdown in Upper East Region

The Upper East Regional Police Command, working in collaboration with the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team, has arrested 80 individuals during a coordinated anti-crime exercise carried out across several communities in the region.

The intelligence-led operation, which took place between May 25 and June 3, 2026, targeted areas identified as criminal hotspots, including Zuarungu, Bolgatanga, Tongo, Bongo and parts of the Nabdam District. Police said the exercise formed part of efforts to curb criminal activities and improve security in the region.

According to a police statement, 12 suspects — made up of eight men and four women — were apprehended at Zuarungu. Among the female suspects were three Nigerian nationals and one Ghanaian. In Bongo, officers arrested 34 people, comprising 32 males and two females.

A further 14 suspects, including 12 men and two women, were picked up during operations at Pelungu, Kongo and Nangodi in the Nabdam District, while 20 others were arrested in Bolgatanga.

Preliminary investigations suggest that many of the suspects were involved in the sale and use of narcotic substances, as well as other criminal activities.

The police also recovered a range of items during the operation. In Tongo, officers seized a motorcycle, quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted foreign cigarettes and male condoms. At Bongo, three rounds of 5.56×45mm NATO ammunition and two motorbikes were retrieved.

In the Nabdam District, police recovered parcels and sacks containing dried leaves believed to be narcotic substances, assorted drinks suspected to contain narcotic content, an unregistered motorbike, foreign cigarettes and parts of a casino jackpot machine.

Additional items seized in Bolgatanga included dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted cigarettes, a Yamaha Sirius motorbike with registration number M-19-UE 2688, a Luojia motorbike with registration number M-13-UE 7181, an unregistered Haojue motorbike and a casino jackpot machine.

Police said all 80 suspects remain in custody and will be processed for court as investigations continue.

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