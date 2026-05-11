National

Four dead, others injured in Accra–Kumasi highway accident

Source: Isaac Amoako /Adomonline  
  11 May 2026 1:36pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Four people have died following a fatal road accident at Odumasi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

The incident occurred on Monday and involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter passenger bus with registration number GE 6024-22 and a private car near the Rider Iron and Steel Company.

According to reports, the Sprinter bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi, while the private car was heading in the opposite direction, when one of the vehicles allegedly attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre.

The collision resulted in the deaths of four people at the scene.

Several survivors who sustained severe and life-threatening injuries were rushed to the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

Other injured passengers were also taken to Hope Care Hospital for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward Morgue.

Police are expected to investigate the cause of the accident.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group