Four dead, others injured in Accra–Kumasi highway accident

Four people have died following a fatal road accident at Odumasi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

The incident occurred on Monday and involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter passenger bus with registration number GE 6024-22 and a private car near the Rider Iron and Steel Company.

According to reports, the Sprinter bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi, while the private car was heading in the opposite direction, when one of the vehicles allegedly attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre.

The collision resulted in the deaths of four people at the scene.

Several survivors who sustained severe and life-threatening injuries were rushed to the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

Other injured passengers were also taken to Hope Care Hospital for medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward Morgue.

Police are expected to investigate the cause of the accident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.