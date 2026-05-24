Choirmaster announces death of wife Beverly Afaglo 

Ghanaian musician and former Praye member, Choirmaster, has announced the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, in a social media post that has left fans and colleagues in shock.

The musician, also known as Praye Honeho, shared the heartbreaking news on his verified Instagram page in the early hours of Sunday 24th May, 2026, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of the actress, whom he described as his source of strength and happiness.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!! It would have been just like 4 more days to your birthday but I guess the Lord wanted to Celebrate with you so he Called you,” he wrote.

He continued: “You were my strength, My Happiness, and the reason my life felt Complete.

“Every Moment with you was a blessing I will Cherish Forever!! I am hearing your voice right Now Cheering me up as always my Number one fan!! I promise to take care and continue everything we planned and started !! Until my last breath, you will remain in My Heart Forever!!! Sleep well my babe!!!”

Choirmaster also described the actress as “a Legend” and added: “It’s a Dark Day Choristerz we all lost a big one !!!”

The cause of Beverly Afaglo’s death has not yet been made public.

News of her passing has since triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans, actors and musicians paying tribute to the actress.

Beverly Afaglo was widely known in Ghana’s entertainment industry for her roles in television dramas and films. Over the years, she built a strong following with her screen presence and public appearances alongside her husband, Choirmaster, one of the notable voices from the music group Praye.

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