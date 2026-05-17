Malta High Commissioner commends GIU as institution attains university status

The Malta High Commissioner to Ghana, Ronald Micallef, has commended the past and current leadership of the Ghana Insurance University College (GIU) following its attainment of university status.

“Nineteen years is not merely a measure of time. It represents nearly two decades of commitment to knowledge, professional excellence, innovation, and service to Ghana’s financial and insurance sectors. Institutions such as this help shape the confidence of nations. They create professionals who do not simply respond to risk, but who build trust, resilience, and opportunity within society, as today’s ceremony also carries a special significance for Malta,” he said.

He noted that Ghana and Malta had strengthened relations founded on mutual respect, professionalism, education and enterprise.

Mr Micallef added that “the insurance and financial services sectors have formed part of this wider story of cooperation between our two countries as Malta itself developed into an important international financial and insurance centre through investment in education, regulation, specialised training and international cooperation”.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of the GIU and its 19th graduation dinner and awards ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The High Commissioner congratulated the graduands and urged them to make the best use of their achievements for the benefit of society while wishing the university continued success.

Commissioner of Insurance urges ethical leadership

The Acting Commissioner of Insurance and Chairperson of the GIU, Dr Abiba Zakariah, congratulated the 19th graduating class, highlighting their perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and dedication.

She reminded the graduands that graduation marked the beginning of greater responsibilities and opportunities.

According to her, the insurance industry requires professionals who are willing to learn continuously, embrace innovation and uphold integrity.

Dr Zakariah commended the GIU for its role in developing human capital for the insurance industry and underscored the importance of education in building professional excellence and equipping practitioners with technical competencies and leadership skills.

She described education as the foundation upon which professional excellence is built, empowering professionals to innovate and lead with confidence.

Dr Zakariah also highlighted the relevance of the theme, “Building the Future of Insurance”, noting the convergence of research, education and industry.

Keynote address

The keynote address was delivered by Augustine Kwame Addo, who encouraged the graduates to become ambassadors of professionalism and ethical leadership in support of a stronger and more inclusive insurance industry.

He advised them to remain faithful to their values as they entered the next stage of life and to strive to become leaders with a positive influence on society.

GIU announces affiliation with University of Ghana

The Rector of the GIU, Dr Richard Okyere, announced that the institution is now affiliated with the University of Ghana.

He said the GIU would begin enrolling students for academic programmes in September.

Dr Okyere disclosed that programmes to be introduced include a BSc in Actuarial Science with Insurance and a BSc in Insurance, while insurance courses would also be integrated into the BSc in Computer and Data Science programme.

He expressed appreciation to the governing council, insurance industry chief executives, resource persons and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dr Okyere also thanked the management and staff of the university college and expressed optimism about future achievements.

University of Ghana pledges support

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Registrar, Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, confirmed the GIU’s affiliation with the University of Ghana.

She said enrolment for academic programmes, particularly in actuarial and data management sciences, would commence in the next academic year.

Mrs Agyei-Mensah also assured the GIU of the University of Ghana’s commitment to supporting its development and growth, while congratulating the graduands.

MITC assures GIU of continued support

The Director of the Malta International Training Centre (MITC), Ramon Muscat, congratulated both the graduands and the GIU on the institution’s new status.

He assured the GIU leadership of the MITC’s continued support, noting that the partnership between the two institutions dates back to 2006.

Governing Council sworn in

The Governing Council and Academic Board members were officially sworn into office by Mrs Naa Shormeh Gyang, marking the beginning of a new phase for the GIU.

Members sworn in included Dr Abiba Zakariah, Dr Richard Okyere, Mrs Boatemaa Barfuor-Awuah, Mr Stephen Kwarteng Yeboah, Mr Solomon Lartey, Dr Mahama Wayo, Dr Kingsley Kwesi Kwabahson, Dr Isaac Baidoo, Mr Shaibu Ali and Mrs Naa Shormeh Gyang.

Recognition awards presented

The ceremony also featured awards for stakeholders and individuals who contributed significantly to the growth of the GIU since its establishment as the Ghana Insurance College in 2006.

Award recipients included Dr Justice Ofori, Josephine Jennifer Amoah, Nyamikeh Kyiamah, Michael Kofi Andoh, Dr Frank Odoom and Kwame-Gazo Agbenyadzie.

Others recognised were James Smith-Asante, Gustav Siale, Emmanuel Baba Mahama, Daniel Kwaku Afriyie, Patience Dowuona Hammond and Mawuli Zogbenu.

Those recognised in absentia included Lydia Lariba Bawa, Prof S.N. Woode, Benjamin Acolatse and Dr Selby Ashong-Katai.

Additional dignitaries recognised for their contributions included Dr Aaron Issa Anafure, Larry Kwasi Jiagge and Ivan Avereyireh.

Distinguished award winners

The overall best graduating student in Applied Insurance Studies (Diploma) was Farhan Zuwmini Shamsudeen, while the overall best graduating student in Applied Insurance Studies (Advanced Diploma) was Adwoa Pinaman Acquah.

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