GHS urges pregnant women to avoid tobacco and nicotine

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday urged pregnant women to stay away from tobacco and nicotine products, warning that their use during pregnancy poses serious health risks to both mothers and their unborn babies.

It said tobacco and nicotine use during pregnancy could negatively affect the growth and development of the foetus and increase the likelihood of complications such as premature birth, low birth weight, as well as other negative health outcomes.

A statement issued by the Service to mark this year’s World No Tobacco Day said that pregnancy was a critical period requiring special care to protect the health and well-being of both mother and child.

“Smoking during pregnancy, as well as exposure to second-hand smoke, can increase the risk of complications for both mother and baby, including premature birth, low birth weight, and other adverse health outcomes,” it said.

The Service joined the global campaign commemorating World No Tobacco Day, on the theme: “Unmasking the Appeal – Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction.”

It reiterated that tobacco and nicotine in all their forms were harmful to health and called on the public to reject the growing appeal of emerging nicotine products.

The statement noted that products such as cigarettes, shisha, electronic cigarettes (vapes), nicotine pouches, and tobacco-free nicotine products all contained nicotine, which remained highly addictive and harmful.

“Whether it is cigarettes, shisha, e-cigarettes (vapes), nicotine pouches, or tobacco-free nicotine products, nicotine remains addictive and harmful to health,” it said.

The Service called on families, caregivers, and communities to support pregnant women by creating smoke-free environments and promoting healthy lifestyles.

It also encouraged the public to make informed decisions about tobacco and nicotine use, while supporting efforts to prevent addiction, particularly among young people and vulnerable groups.

“Let us make informed choices, protect our health, and encourage others to stay tobacco- and nicotine-free. It is not fancy; it is harmful,” the statement added.

The GHS reaffirmed its commitment to tobacco control and public health promotion, urging all Ghanaians to help build healthier communities and secure a healthier future for the next generation.

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