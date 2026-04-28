Illicit tobacco trade threatens public health, drains revenue – NACOC boss warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, has raised alarm over the growing illicit tobacco trade, warning that it poses serious public health risks and results in significant revenue losses for governments.
He said illegal tobacco products not only deprive states of billions in tax revenue annually but also undermine legitimate businesses, fuel organised crime, and expose consumers to unsafe and unregulated products.
Brig Gen. Mantey made the remarks at the opening of a Training of Trainers workshop on illicit tobacco trade held on Monday, April 27, 2026, at the Bureau of National Intelligence Training School.
The week-long training, organised by the National Security Council Secretariat in collaboration with Sahel Holding Security, is aimed at strengthening the capacity of frontline officers to detect and combat illicit tobacco trafficking.
According to him, the programme forms part of broader national efforts to protect public health, safeguard government revenue, and dismantle criminal networks involved in the trade.
He explained that the training will equip officers deployed at Ghana’s entry and exit points with the skills and tools required to identify, investigate, and disrupt illicit tobacco operations using intelligence-led strategies.
Brig Gen. Mantey added that the initiative would also enhance inter-agency coordination and intelligence sharing among participating institutions, fostering stronger collaboration in tackling cross-border crime.
He noted further that the workshop is expected to produce a pool of trained facilitators who will cascade the knowledge gained to other officers within their respective agencies, thereby extending the impact nationwide.
Participating institutions include NACOC, the Bureau of National Intelligence, National Security, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ports and Harbour Security, and the Food and Drugs Authority.
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