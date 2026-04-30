Probe launched into alleged maternal death at Kasoa Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
The Central Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has commenced an investigation into the reported death of a pregnant woman at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, amid concerns over the circumstances leading to the incident.
The case follows reports that Abigail Opoku died on Sunday, April 26, after she was allegedly unable to undergo a caesarean section due to the unavailability of beds in the facility’s recovery ward.
In a statement dated April 29, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and indicated that the matter is being treated with “utmost seriousness.”
According to the Directorate, a special committee has been set up to investigate the incident, comprising representatives from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Attorney-General’s Department.
The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough and transparent probe, with its findings to be made public.
The Directorate assured that the outcome of the investigation would help improve maternal healthcare delivery and prevent similar occurrences, while appealing to the public to remain calm and allow due process.
It also reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety and the provision of quality care for mothers and children.
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