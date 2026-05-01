Kasoa maternal death: GHS assures family of thorough investigation, rules out shoddy work

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, has assured that a committee set up to investigate the death of a pregnant woman at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa will conduct a thorough and transparent inquiry.

The deceased, identified as Abigail Opoku, reportedly died on Sunday, April 26, after she was unable to undergo a caesarean section, allegedly due to the unavailability of beds in the facility’s recovery ward.

Addressing the bereaved family alongside officials from the Ministry of Health on Friday, May 1, Prof. Akoriyea said the Service is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure that no aspect of the case is overlooked.

“We want the family to see us as part of them, and we are treating this as a shared family concern. You have my assurance that the committee is not here to do shoddy work. Every issue will be thoroughly addressed,” he said.

He added that the investigation has the full backing of the Minister of Health and President John Dramani Mahama, underscoring the national importance of the case.

According to him, the Deputy Minister of Health has also been tasked to review maternal mortality cases across the country as part of broader efforts to address systemic challenges in healthcare delivery.

Prof. Akoriyea expressed deep condolences to the family, describing the loss as not only personal but a national tragedy.

“When we lose any Ghanaian, any child, any mother, it becomes a moment of national reflection,” he said, adding that the death of both mother and unborn child highlights the need for urgent reforms.

He noted that a committee was immediately constituted to investigate the incident, while senior officials were dispatched to the hospital to engage the family and assess the situation on the ground.

“The Service has taken this matter very seriously, elevating it to the highest level to ensure that issues of this nature do not recur and that we learn from any mistakes,” he stated.

Prof. Akoriyea further assured that all necessary corrective measures will be implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“We come here in peace, with heavy but sincere hearts, to say we are deeply sorry. Every necessary step will be taken to provide lasting solutions,” he added.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Abigail Opoku’s death are currently ongoing.

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