GHS confirms over 1000 cases of Mpox

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed four new cases of Mpox, bringing the national tally to 1,062 as of April 11, 2026.

No hospital admissions have been recorded, while the death toll remains at eight.

Health authorities say surveillance is ongoing across all 16 regions, with teams monitoring infections to prevent further spread.

Officials cautioned that although current cases appeared less severe, the public must remain vigilant.

The GHS explained that Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted mainly through close physical contact, including exposure to body fluids, skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms typically include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash that may leave permanent scars.

The Service has advised Ghanaians to avoid close contact with persons showing unusual rashes, maintain strict hygiene, and seek early medical care for flu-like symptoms.

Frequent handwashing, use of sanitizers, and mask-wearing remain key preventive measures.

Beyond Ghana, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths across the continent in 2024.

The World Health Organization has since renewed alerts, underscoring the need for vigilance as vaccines are gradually deployed to protect high-risk populations.

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