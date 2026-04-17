Volta health officials intensify Mpox, HPV vaccination awareness at RCCE meeting 

Health authorities in the Volta Region have intensified public education on Mpox and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, urging residents to adopt preventive health behaviours and seek early treatment for symptoms.

This came up at the first quarter Volta Regional Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Sub-Committee meeting held in Ho on April 15.

Mad Florence Gyaase-Nketiah, Volta Regional Public Health Nurse, speaking on behalf of the Deputy Director of Public Health, described Mpox as a communicable disease that “has come to stay” and requires sustained vigilance.

She disclosed that Ghana had recorded eight deaths linked to Mpox since the recent outbreak was detected about three years ago, with two of the deaths occurring in the Volta Region.

According to her, suspected cases had been reported in 17 out of the 18 districts in the region, with confirmed cases in six districts.

“Mpox is real, and we must all take it seriously. When you feel unwell, especially with symptoms such as fever or headache that do not respond to basic medication, report early to the nearest health facility,” she advised.

Mad Gyaase-Nketiah stressed that early reporting improves diagnosis and treatment outcomes, while delays could lead to complications and even death.

She also encouraged persons identified as contacts of confirmed cases to accept vaccination, noting that immunisation remained a proven method of preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

On HPV vaccination, she said the vaccine was available free of charge for girls aged nine to 14 years during the mass vaccination campaign to protect them against cervical cancer.

She urged parents and caregivers to ensure eligible girls who turn nine years to take advantage of the routine vaccination at health facilities.

“Prevention is always better than cure. We must protect our girls from cervical cancer by ensuring they receive the HPV vaccine,” she added.

Mad Gyaase-Nketiah further encouraged the public to prioritise regular health screening, including checks for blood sugar, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, noting a rise in non-communicable diseases among younger populations.

Mr Joseph Jerela, Volta Regional Surveillance Officer, presented an update on Mpox, revealing that the region had recorded 177 suspected cases and 23 confirmed cases, with a positivity rate of about 13 per cent.

He noted that most cases were mild and managed at home, with no new deaths recorded after April 4.

He identified districts such as Ho, Kpando, and parts of the Tongu area as recording higher numbers of suspected and confirmed cases.

Mr Jerela said health authorities had activated emergency response systems, strengthened surveillance across districts and border points, and intensified public education through community outreach and media engagements.

He added that contact tracing, testing, and vaccination of identified contacts were ongoing, while psychosocial support was being provided to affected persons and their families.

Mr Ignatius Aklikpe, Volta Regional Health Information Officer, expressed concern over low uptake of the HPV vaccine under the routine immunisation programme.

He said although the region achieved 81.6 per cent coverage during the 2025 mass campaign, vaccinating 93,871 out of a target of 115,000 girls, the transition to routine vaccination had recorded poor turnout.

He disclosed that the region had a monthly target of about 1,900 girls but was currently achieving less than 30 per cent coverage, raising concerns about meeting the 90 per cent annual target.

Mr Aklikpe called on community leaders, parents, and stakeholders to support awareness creation and encourage eligible girls to access the vaccine at health facilities.

Mad Patricia Mawufemor Baku, the Regional Health Promotion Manager led the discussion on demand generation for the uptake of the routine HPV vaccine

Participants at the meeting were urged to intensify community engagement efforts and lead by example in promoting preventive health practices.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.