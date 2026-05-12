6 new Mpox cases, recorded in Ghana, total confirmed infections now 1,070 since outbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has recorded six new cases of Mpox, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,070 as of May 10, 2026, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.
The new cases indicate a continued but relatively low level of transmission of the viral disease, which spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person.
Last reported cases
The last reported Mpox update prior to this announcement was on February 16, 2026, when 12 new cases were recorded.
The latest figure represents an increase of six cases over nearly three months, suggesting a significant decline in transmission compared to previous periods.
Health authorities have maintained that enhanced surveillance, public education, and preventive measures have contributed to keeping the outbreak under control. However, the continued emergence of sporadic cases has prompted officials to urge sustained vigilance.
Symptoms to watch for
Mpox symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness.
Advice to the public
The Ghana Health Service advised the public to protect themselves and others by maintaining good hygiene and reporting any symptoms immediately.
"If you notice any of these, visit the nearest health facility immediately," the Service stated.
Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to remain calm while adhering to recommended preventive protocols.
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