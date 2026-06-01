Ketu North Municipal, Auburn University outreach to offer free health screening

The Ketu North Municipal Assembly (KNMA), in collaboration with Auburn University Outreach, has announced a two-day free health screening programme for residents in the municipality.

A statement signed by Reverend Martin Amenaki, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu North, said the initiative formed part of efforts to promote early detection of health conditions and improve community health outcomes, especially among mothers, newborns and other vulnerable groups.

The screening exercise is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, June 2, to Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Kuli Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound, starting at 0800 hours each day.

Services to be provided include blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, body mass index (BMI) and weight assessment, eye screening, general medical examinations, medical consultations, and the diagnosis and treatment of minor ailments.

The statement urged residents to take advantage of the free medical services to assess their health status and seek early intervention where necessary.

“Early detection saves lives. This is a valuable opportunity for residents to check their health at no cost and receive professional medical attention,” it said.

The Assembly encouraged all residents, particularly those who had not had routine medical check-ups recently, to participate in the programme.

It reiterated that good health remained essential to individual well-being and community development, and called on residents to turn out in their numbers to benefit from the exercise.

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