Defending champion Gauff out of French Open

Defending champion Coco Gauff is the latest big name to exit the French Open after a third-round defeat by Anastasia Potapova.

In a match with multiple big swings of momentum, American fourth seed Gauff lost 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to Austria's Potapova.

The win over two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff means Potapova is into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second time.

Gauff follows men's top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in being knocked out in the first week in Paris.

The 22-year-old beat Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final but came into Roland Garros having not won a title in 2026.

Potapova's magnificent defence caused problems for Gauff throughout, and the 25-year-old was seen clutching her shoulder after the match, following a number of bruising rallies.

"I'm cramping a little bit, but it's OK, it's all good. I don't have any words now, I'm extremely happy," said Potapova.

"The fight we could show, both of us - Coco is such a champion and I respect her so much.

"I'm unbelievably proud of myself that I stayed there, that I was fighting until the last point."

Potapova will play Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16 after her 6-3 0-6 6-2 victory over Camila Osorio.

Elsewhere on Saturday, American sixth seed Amanda Anisimova exited the tournament, losing to France's Diane Parry, while 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys got past ninth seed Victoria Mboko in three sets.

It means one of Potapova, Kalinskaya, Parry or Poland's Maja Chwalinska are guaranteed to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros - with none of them ever having previously made the quarter-finals in Paris.

After losing her opening service game, Gauff saved two more break points at 4-2 down before fighting back to win the next four games to clinch the first set against Potapova.

The momentum swung at the start of the second set with Potapova's deep groundstrokes causing problems for the defending champion as she opened up a double break.

At 5-2 down, Gauff saved two set points before clawing her way back to level at 5-5, but lost the tie-break as unforced errors and double faults punctuated her game.

As the third set wore on, Potapova's superb defence forced Gauff into more mistakes as her deep looping forehand extended the points, and the Austrian's persistence paid off as she secured the decisive break to win the match.

"I feel like I'm practicing well, and when the moments get there, I'm not quite translating that. I do it at times, and then I also don't do it," Gauff said.

"It's one thing to lose, but I think today I didn't - I mean, I competed, I fought my hardest, but I don't think I played the way I wanted to in the crucial moments.

"I think that's maybe the issue too that when I see the momentum is on my side, I should keep putting my foot on the gas instead of maybe letting up a little bit, and I think that's what I did."

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