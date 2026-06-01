Fonseca, 19, shows title credentials by backing up Djokovic win

Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca showcased his title credentials by grinding out a four-set victory over two-time finalist Casper Ruud to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old, who had fought back from two sets down to win his previous two matches, proved his coming-of-age third-round win over Novak Djokovic was no fluke by overpowering the 15th seed to win a bruising match 7-5 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 6-2.

It capped off another astonishing day in Paris where the next generation made their mark, with Fonseca's fellow 19-year-old Rafael Jodar and Czech Jakub Mensik, 20, also reaching the last eight at a major for the first time.

Taken to a decider by Andrey Rublev after leading 2-0, Mensik broke the 11th seed in the eighth game of the fifth set and later saved two break points before closing out the win to set up a quarter-final meeting with Fonseca.

Spaniard Jodar will face second seed Alexander Zverev - the oldest player in his half of the draw by nearly a decade - after beating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.

"I just try to be me on court - try to be happy, try to hit winners, try to hit good shots, and bring entertainment," Fonseca said on court.

"It's a new experience for me. Getting through to the second week of a Grand Slam is always tough, but it's all heart. We try to but heart into it and just focus point by point."

As in his previous match, Fonseca - who was playing in front of a beaming Gustavo Kuerten, the last Brazilian man to win a Grand Slam singles title - utilised his booming forehand to dominate Ruud, with 21 of his 28 groundstroke winners coming off that wing.

He also proved dogged in defence, using his athleticism and pace around the court to extend rallies and force Ruud into an extra shot. While both players struck a messy 52 unforced errors, the Norwegian hit 53 forced errors to Fonseca's 41.

The key difference between the two, however, came on the big points. Fonseca saved seven of the nine break points he faced and converted four out of 13 while, in the second-set tie-break, he recovered from 5-2 down and saved three set points to take a 2-0 lead.

Equally unfazed at being broken in the 12th game of the third set, he won eight of the opening nine points in the fourth, breaking Ruud twice in the first five games to regain control.

Although there was no repeat of his three-ace finale against Djokovic, the Brazilian showman did pull out a rocket down the T to earn three match points, of which he only needed one.

Title favourite Zverev cruises through

Alexander Zverev has reached 15 finals on clay, winning nine titles, including four at ATP 1000-level

Amid the excitement of youth, world number three Zverev underlined his status as favourite for the men's singles title with a clinical straight-set win over Jesper de Jong, which sent him through to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the sixth consecutive year.

The second seed, 29, has long been earmarked as a future Grand Slam champion but despite reaching finals at three of the four majors - and leading Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to one at the French Open in 2024 - he is still searching for his maiden title.

However, with world number one Jannik Sinner and Djokovic both eliminated in the first week, plus defending champion Alcaraz absent because of injury, the German's route to the title has opened up.

De Jong, ranked more than 100 places below Zverev, went toe-to-toe with the heavy-hitting German in the opener, racing into a 3-0 lead and later leading 3-0 in the tie-break before Zverev reeled off seven consecutive points to take the set.

Zverev had to be patient in the second, waiting until the 10th game to convert one of only two break-point opportunities offered to him, but was too strong for his opponent in a 24-minute third set, completing a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-1 win.

Relentless on serve in the final two sets, he conceded just six points across nine service games while also showing his formidable touch at the net, winning 29 of 38 points.

"It was a bit difficult in the beginning," Zverev said on court. "I didn't start strong and he started really fast. But once I found my rhythm, I was comfortable.

"My game is there. It's about showing it on the match courts."

Zverev is one of only three top-10 seeds left in the draw, one of just two players with experience of playing in a major final and is competing on a surface on which he has won nine of his 24 ATP titles.

Perhaps most crucially, while many of his rivals have battled through multiple five-set matches, he has won three of his four matches in straight sets.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.