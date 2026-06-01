Host communities in Tarkwa appeal to gov’t to renew Gold Fields contract

Host communities of Gold Fields Ghana Limited in Tarkwa are urging the government to renew the mining company’s lease, citing ongoing development projects and job creation for local youth.

The appeal comes from four communities in the mining enclave: Abekoase, Tebe, Huniso, and Pepesa.

Their call follows growing public debate over whether government should decline the renewal of the South African company’s contract amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Leaders from the affected communities say Gold Fields Ghana has delivered tangible benefits since it began operations.

They cited infrastructure projects, scholarship programs, and employment opportunities as key reasons to support a lease renewal.

The queen mother of Huniso under the Apinto Divisional Area, Nana Esi Damoah, warned that terminating the contract would have serious consequences for the area.

“Any attempt by the government to terminate the contract would result in massive unemployment and a negative impact on the development of the area,” Nana Damoah said.

Enwurnee Philip, Assemblyman for Huniso Electoral Area, acknowledged the public anger over xenophobic attacks in South Africa. However, he appealed to government to separate the issue from the lease renewal process.

“Use the lease renewal process as a form of retaliation against South Africans to sustain the youth in the communities under the mining enclave,” Mr Philip said.

He argued that punishing the company would hurt local workers and dependents more than it would affect South Africa.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited operates the Tarkwa mine, one of the country’s largest gold-producing assets. The mine employs thousands directly and supports many more through indirect jobs and local businesses.

The debate over the renewal intensified after recent xenophobic violence in South Africa. Some Ghanaians have called for economic retaliation against South African companies operating in Ghana.

The government has not yet announced a decision on the renewal.

The Minerals Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are expected to review the company’s compliance, local-content performance, and community development commitments before making a final decision.

Community leaders say they will continue engaging Members of Parliament, the Minerals Commission, and traditional authorities to push for renewal.

They are also calling for town hall meetings to ensure residents’ voices are heard in the final decision.

For now, residents in Abekoase, Tebe, Huniso, and Pepesa say their priority is protecting jobs and sustaining development projects that depend on Gold Fields’ continued operations.

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