Executive Committee assures absolute transparency and fairness in Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP elections

The Constituency Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tarkwa-Nsuaem has released a detailed report on its ongoing polling station executive election process, describing the exercise as transparent, peaceful and widely participatory.

In a statement signed by Constituency Secretary Rashid Fuseini Amadu on May 4, 2026, the committee said the high level of interest shown by party members reflects renewed energy and confidence within the constituency.

“The overwhelming number of applicants is a clear indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tarkwa-Nsuaem is revitalised, re-energised and firmly on the path to victory in 2028,” the statement said.

According to the report, a total of 4,245 individuals applied for polling station executive positions, out of which 4,124 successfully filed their nominations, representing 97.1 percent. The committee added that 4,024 applicants, constituting 97.6 percent of those who filed, were vetted.

The report further indicated that 3,890 applicants were approved after the vetting process, representing 96.7 percent of those vetted, while 134 applicants were disqualified. Of the disqualified persons, only 23 have so far submitted appeals.

Explaining the basis for the disqualifications, the committee stated that all decisions were made in line with party rules and established vetting guidelines. It cited several grounds for disqualification, including involvement in anti-party activities such as openly supporting rival political parties or independent candidates, actions considered detrimental to party unity and discipline, behaviour deemed inconsistent with the party’s principles and strategic interests, and failure to satisfy key nomination and vetting requirements.

The committee also extended what it described as a message of reconciliation to individuals who may have previously supported independent candidates or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“To those who, at any point, aligned with the independent candidate or even the NDC, we extend a message of reconciliation: you remain part of the broader political family. However, recognition and reward must come at the appropriate time and within the framework of party discipline,” the statement added.

The report follows growing tensions within the constituency after some party members alleged that the vetting exercise was unfair and politically motivated.

Several aggrieved applicants claimed the disqualifications were arbitrary and designed to favour certain political interests within the constituency.

Some of the reasons reportedly cited for disqualification included allegedly dancing to music associated with the NDC, operating businesses near NDC-branded posters, engaging in conflicts with fellow party members, or supporting parliamentary aspirants perceived not to be aligned with influential figures in the vetting process.

One dissatisfied member recounted that although she supported an independent candidate during the 2020 elections due to personal grievances, she later returned to the party and campaigned actively for it in the 2024 elections.

She pointed to her involvement in mobilising party supporters during a visit by Samira Bawumia to Tarkwa as proof of her renewed loyalty to the party.

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