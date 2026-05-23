Afoko calls for research-driven strategy to rebuild NPP ahead of 2028 elections

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship hopeful, Awentami Paul Afoko, has called on the party to abandon what he described as “guesswork” and adopt a research-driven strategy to protect its parliamentary seats and rebuild its electoral strength ahead of the 2028 general elections.
Speaking to the NPP Minority Caucus in Accra, Mr Afoko said the party’s prospects in the next election would depend on strategic planning, data-driven decision-making and more effective communication.
“We need to be focused so we can bring to bear what we have set our minds to do,” he told the MPs.
“No more guesswork. If we want to win, we must know exactly where we stand, constituency by constituency,” he added.
Mr Afoko stressed the need for the party to first consolidate its existing parliamentary strength before pursuing expansion.
“We now have 87 MPs. What we have, we protect,” he said.
“But protection alone is not enough. We must deliberately find a way to gain more seats and expand our footprint.”
The former National Chairman described the proposal as part of a broader political strategy which, he said, would require the support of the entire party structure to succeed.
“This is part of the strategy I have, and I am asking for your support to make it a reality,” he appealed.
Mr Afoko argued that modern elections are increasingly won through intelligence and voter insight rather than instinct, and urged the NPP to invest in polling, focus groups and rapid feedback systems to better understand public sentiment.
“I believe in research-based activities,” he stated.
“When you combine that with improved, targeted communication, you give the party the strength to connect with Ghanaians and win their trust.”
He concluded that a united, informed and disciplined NPP remained the party’s best path towards reclaiming lost ground and returning to power with a stronger mandate.
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