Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship set for May 30 at Achimota Golf Club 

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) has announced the return of its Annual Golf Championship, now evolved into a fully integrated, multi-portfolio sporting occasion.

The exclusive 2026 Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship will take place on 30 May at Achimota Golf Club, Accra, bringing together 120 of Ghana’s most distinguished golfers, business leaders, and industry tastemakers for a day of elite competition, premium brand experience, and high-end hospitality.

The 2025 edition, held under the Johnnie Walker banner and heavily endorsed by the Ghana Golf Association, was named Golf Tournament of the Year by TheGolfer Online, recognised for its exceptional organisation, strong media engagement, and the energy that defined every moment of the day.

Building on that foundation, the 2026 championship brings Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Heineken, and Malta Guinness together under one corporate platform, marking the first time GGB PLC’s multi-premium portfolio has been activated on a single competitive Golf stage.

A ceremonial tee-off, led by GGB PLC Board Chairman Dr Felix Elvis Addo and Managing Director Frédéric Feraille, alongside the President of the Ghana Golf Association and Captain of Achimota Golf Club, will mark the official commencement of play — underscoring the occasion’s significance as both a sporting and corporate milestone.

Participants will move through curated brand experiences throughout the course, including signature refreshment activations at Hole 9, before gathering at the clubhouse for an elevated food-and-beverage pairing session that places each brand in its finest culinary context.

The day culminates in a dinner and awards ceremony, followed by an after-party to end the night in grand style. Media coverage will span television, radio, print, and digital platforms, amplifying the championship’s reach across Ghana’s business, lifestyle, and sporting audiences.

Managing Director, GGB PLC, Frédéric Feraille said, “The inaugural championship in 2025 demonstrated what is possible when a world-class brand commits to Ghana’s golfing community.

"In 2026, we are going further, bringing Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Heineken, and Malta Guinness under one championship to give every guest an authentic encounter with the very best we produce. That is our role in Ghana’s lifestyle and culture: to lead, and to raise the bar.”

President, Ghana Golf Association, Leonard Kweku Okyere said, “We welcome this evolution with great enthusiasm. What Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has done is recognise the unique power of golf to convene excellence.

"This expansion deepens their investment in the game by creating a landmark occasion that raises the profile of golf in Ghana, attracts the very best participants, and generates the kind of visibility that benefits the entire golfing ecosystem. This is precisely the kind of partnership that moves our sport forward.”

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