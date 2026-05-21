NPP supporters in Tarkwa-Nsuaem protest alleged irregularities in internal elections

Some aggrieved members and supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency have staged a demonstration over what they describe as irregularities and unfair treatment in the party’s ongoing internal electoral processes.

The group, made up of grassroots supporters, youth, and stakeholders of the party, held the peaceful protest on Thursday, May 21, 2026, accusing some constituency executives and officials of supervising the process of manipulating the elections and disregarding laid-down guidelines.

According to the demonstrators, the challenges began from the registration exercise through to the filing of nominations, vetting, and polling station elections.

In a press release signed by spokesperson Ampoful Adu Narkaah, the group alleged that several party members were subjected to arbitrary disqualifications, intimidation, suppression, and exclusion from the process.

They further claimed that complaints and petitions submitted through the party’s internal structures were ignored by both constituency and regional leadership.

“These developments have created widespread dissatisfaction, mistrust, division, and a growing sense of injustice among party faithful within the constituency,” portions of the statement said.

The aggrieved members argued that the electoral process in the constituency had failed to meet standards of fairness, transparency, credibility, and inclusiveness, thereby compromising the integrity of the exercise.

They maintained that the protest was not intended to undermine the party but rather to defend democratic principles and ensure justice and transparency within the constituency.

The group is therefore calling on the national leadership of the party, the National Council, and the National Elections Committee to intervene.

Among their demands are an independent investigation into the conduct of the elections, annulment of results found to have breached party guidelines, and fresh elections in affected areas under the supervision of the National Elections Committee.

They also called for equal treatment for all party members regardless of factional affiliations, as well as immediate steps to restore unity and confidence among the grassroots.

The demonstrators commended the security agencies and the media for their professionalism during the exercise and reiterated their commitment to the unity and electoral fortunes of the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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