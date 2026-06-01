Chairman Big Aidoo donates 100 desks to Humjibre School to improve learning conditions

Michael Aidoo, popularly known as Chairman Big Aidoo, has donated 100 mono desks and chairs to the chiefs and people of Humjibre in the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area to support education in the community.

The items are intended for use by pupils of the Humjibre D/A Primary and Junior High School, where inadequate classroom furniture has long posed challenges to effective teaching and learning. The donation was made on June 1, 2026.

At a brief presentation ceremony, traditional authorities, school administrators, teachers and residents received the furniture and expressed appreciation for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

They also pledged to ensure proper maintenance of the items to serve current and future pupils.

The donor explained that the gesture forms part of his broader commitment to educational development and community support, stressing that every child deserves a dignified and conducive environment for learning.

He added that similar initiatives would continue across the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area as part of efforts to strengthen education and local development.

He is the NDC's Western North Regional Chairman and the Council of State's Western North member.

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