Ghana’s food system under pressure as stakeholders gather to chart climate-resilient future

Ghana's growing dependence on food imports, rising rates of diet-related diseases and mounting climate threats have triggered fresh calls for a transformation of the country's food system as policymakers, health experts, businesses and civil society groups gather in Accra for a national dialogue on food resilience.

The workshop, titled "Ghana's Journey Towards Food System Resilience: A Roadmap to Address the Climate and Health Crisis, Build Nutrition Security, Food Sovereignty, and Economic Development,"is being organized by The Root Alliance in collaboration with the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability.

Organizers say the event seeks to examine how Ghana can build a food system capable of withstanding climate shocks while improving public health, strengthening local food production and creating economic opportunities.

The discussions come at a time when Ghana's food system is facing multiple challenges.

According to a concept note for the workshop, the country spends about US$400 million annually on poultry imports, a situation experts say weakens economic sovereignty, drains resources from local economies and increases dependence on foreign markets.

The document further warns that climate change is threatening Ghana's staple crops. In the Fanteakwa District, yields of cassava and plantain have already declined by 16 percent, while current trends in Northern Ghana suggest complete crop failure could occur once every five years.

Agriculture, while remaining a critical pillar of the national economy, is also a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. The sector contributes 19 percent to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product and employs about one-third of the workforce. However, agriculture and land-use change account for 44.6 percent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, with livestock production responsible for nearly half of all methane emissions.

The concept note argues that the consequences of the current food system extend beyond climate concerns.

Ghana continues to face food insecurity and malnutrition in some communities while simultaneously experiencing a rise in diet-related non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancers. Hypertension alone affects 34 percent of Ghanaian adults, placing additional pressure on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Environmental concerns will also feature prominently in the discussions. Organizers cite evidence showing that livestock ownership is associated with increased risks of water contamination, while continued expansion of grazing lands and bush burning are contributing to biodiversity loss and deforestation.

Ghana has already lost more than 60 percent of its primary forests since the 1950s and currently records an annual deforestation rate of 3.51 percent, according to the workshop document.

Participants at the workshop are expected to explore solutions centered on increasing the production and consumption of plant-rich foods, many of which are already part of Ghana's traditional diets and cultural heritage.

Advocates say such an approach could simultaneously improve nutrition outcomes, strengthen food sovereignty, reduce environmental impacts and create new opportunities for economic growth.

The day's programme will feature presentations from public health expert Mark Kojo Atuahene and Daniel Laryea, a dietician at Princess Marie Louis Children's Hospital, who will discuss the role of plant-based foods in addressing malnutrition and non-communicable diseases.

Food Sovereignty Ghana will lead discussions on indigenous crops, local seed diversity and strategies for reducing dependence on imported foods.

Local businesses including Delimush, DelSoy, Deecom Nutrifoods Ltd. and Yvaya Farm are also expected to showcase innovations in plant-based food production and discuss opportunities for job creation and entrepreneurship.

The climate dimension of the food system transition will be examined by the Director of the UN Foundation for Food and Climate, Lasse Bruun, who is expected to discuss how food systems can both contribute to and help mitigate climate change.

Participants will also hear from Executive Director of the Danish Vegetarian Association, Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl, who will present Denmark's National Plan on Plant-Based Foods as a case study for strengthening food system resilience.

Opening and closing remarks will be delivered by the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu.

Organizers say the dialogue is intended to generate practical recommendations on how Ghana can build a food system that improves public health, protects the environment, enhances food sovereignty and strengthens the country's resilience to future climate and economic shocks.

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