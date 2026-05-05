Zain Sulleyman declares bid for Volta NPP Communication Officer role, promises ‘paradigm shift’ in strategy

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator in the Volta Region, Zain A. B. Sulleyman, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Volta Regional Communication Officer, outlining an ambitious vision to transform the party’s communication strategy ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement addressed to party elders, executives, delegates and grassroots members, Mr Sulleyman described his decision as a response to what he termed a “critical crossroads” for the party in the region, stressing the need for a shift in approach to political communication.

“The journey to the 2028 general elections has already begun, and the energy we witnessed during our recent membership registration drive proves one undeniable fact: The Volta Region is awake, and the grassroots are ready for action,” he stated.

He, however, cautioned that enthusiasm alone would not secure electoral gains, adding: “Energy without direction is a missed opportunity.”

Mr Sulleyman argued that the NPP’s narrative in the Volta Region has for years been shaped by its political opponents, due largely to reliance on outdated communication methods. He pledged to introduce what he described as a “paradigm shift in political communication” to reposition the party in the region.

Track record within the party

Highlighting his long-standing involvement in the NPP, Mr Sulleyman said he has been a member of the Volta Regional Communication Team since 2015. He recalled his active media presence following the 2016 elections, when he intensified efforts to defend and promote the party at a time many communicators had withdrawn.

“I emerged as the communication firebrand of the party in the region, making between six and twelve appearances on radio and television,” he noted, adding that he also hosted weekly party programmes on Tosh FM in Ho and Oman FM in Accra.

His efforts, he said, earned him the nickname “Patriot Zain”, which he described as a testament to his dedication.

Mr Sulleyman further highlighted his role as a social media activist, noting that he has used platforms including Facebook, TikTok, X and WhatsApp to promote the NPP and expand its reach.

He also outlined his broader party experience, including serving as a member of the Ho Central Campaign Team in 2016, a Communication and Publicity Team member in the same constituency, a multiple-time polling agent in Ho West, and a training team member for polling station agents.

Additionally, he has contested five times for the position of Regional Nasara Coordinator and has been involved with the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) from his time at Ho Polytechnic between 2009 and 2012, as well as at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC). He is also a leading member of the volunteer group Agenda For Change (AFC).

“My loyalty to the NPP is not just in words; it is etched into the work I have already done on the ground,” he emphasised.

Professional background

Mr Sulleyman underscored his professional credentials as a key strength, arguing that the evolving political landscape demands strategic and data-driven communication.

“The 2028 election will not be won by who shouts the loudest; it will be won by who strategises the smartest,” he stated.

He cited his background in communication, public relations, sales and marketing, branding and journalism as critical to the role, noting that he has experience managing crisis communication and brand positioning in the oil and gas sector.

He added that his training in communication studies and media relations has equipped him with the skills to effectively engage media practitioners and shape public discourse.

“I know how to sell the NPP brand, how to protect our image, and how to deploy data-driven political communication to win the floating voters we desperately need,” he said.

Vision for the role

Outlining his agenda for the Communication Secretariat, Mr Sulleyman presented a three-point blueprint focused on strategic brand positioning, grassroots empowerment and proactive messaging.

Under strategic brand positioning, he aims to transform public perception of the NPP in the Volta Region through modern communication techniques and targeted messaging.

On grassroots empowerment, he pledged to equip constituency and polling station communicators with the tools, training and information required to effectively defend and promote the party.

He also stressed the need for a shift from reactive to proactive communication.

“We will no longer play defence. We will set the agenda and dictate the pace of the political conversation in the Volta Region,” he declared.

Call for support

Mr Sulleyman said his decision to contest is driven by a sense of service and commitment to the party, pledging to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to strengthen the NPP’s communication machinery in the region.

“I step forward as a servant, ready to work with every delegate, every executive, and every party sympathiser to build a formidable communication front,” he stated.

He indicated that he would embark on a series of engagements across constituencies in the coming weeks to present his full blueprint to party members.

He concluded by calling for unity and support, urging members to rally behind his vision to reposition the party and improve its electoral fortunes in the Volta Region.

“Together, let us amplify our voice. Together, let us secure the Volta Region. Together, let us bring the NPP back to power in 2028,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.