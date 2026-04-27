Gov’t to construct new transmission line to resolve low voltage Issues in Volta and Oti – Jinapor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced plans to address persistent low-voltage challenges in parts of the Volta Region through the construction of a new power transmission line.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27, the Minister described the situation as a long-standing infrastructure challenge inherited by the current administration.
“Volta Region, we have a peculiar problem that we inherited,” he said.
He explained that while other parts of the country are served by multiple high-capacity transmission lines, some communities in the affected areas lack access to such infrastructure.
“We operate 161 KVA lines, 275 KVA lines, and 330. That section that you are talking about, they do not have any of these lines,” he said.
According to him, this has resulted in an unstable electricity supply in the region for many years.
“And so the voltages will be unstable since independence,” he added.
Despite the historical nature of the challenge, Dr Jinapor said the government is focused on delivering practical solutions.
“But we are not just complaining. We are finding solutions,” he stated.
As part of immediate interventions, he announced plans to construct a new 161kV transmission line from Asepe to Ho, accompanied by improved transformers.
“The immediate thing we are going to do is to construct a 161 line from Asepe to Ho with improved transformers,” he said.
He explained that the project will reduce pressure on the existing network and improve voltage stability across the region.
“So that we take Ho off the old line and give them a dedicated line. Ho is a big consuming area,” he said.
“When you take them off and give them that dedicated line, the remaining smaller towns or communities will see a boost in the voltages,” he added.
The Minister further indicated that the initiative forms part of a broader long-term strategy to permanently resolve the challenge.
“Then we go ahead with the long-term measure to address the challenge,” he said.
He disclosed that preparatory work is expected to begin soon, with a stakeholder engagement planned in Ho next week.
“Next week we intend to go to Ho to engage or commence that exercise,” he said.
Dr Jinapor acknowledged the impact of low voltage supply on residents in both the Volta and Oti regions, including communities such as Oti Damanko and Bimbila.
“I know that you’ve been suffering low voltages, including Oti, Oti Damanko, Bimbila, all the way,” he said.
He assured residents that the government remains committed to resolving the issue.
“And we are determined to deal with that,” he added.
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