GPL 2025/26: Medeama SC hammer Heart of Lions to clinch title

Medeama

Medeama SC have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League after a dominant 5-2 victory over Heart of Lions at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium.

The Mauve and Yellow secured their second league title in emphatic fashion, wrapping up the championship with a game to spare in front of their home supporters.

Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring for the hosts before Heart of Lions restored parity in the 40th minute.

Medeama responded almost immediately as Obeng grabbed his second goal of the afternoon two minutes later to hand the home side a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The hosts took full control in the second half with Derrick Fordjour scoring twice, while Prince Owusu added a late fifth goal to complete the rout.

Etse Dogli scored from the penalty spot for Heart of Lions, but it proved only a consolation.

Medeama’s impressive home form played a huge role in their title triumph.

They ended the season with 12 home wins, just one defeat, 35 goals scored and only 11 conceded at the TnA Stadium.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has now guided Medeama to league glory in a memorable campaign that also secures the club a place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Medeama will round off their league season away to Hearts of Oak.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.