Audio By Carbonatix
Medeama SC have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League after a dominant 5-2 victory over Heart of Lions at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium.
The Mauve and Yellow secured their second league title in emphatic fashion, wrapping up the championship with a game to spare in front of their home supporters.
Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring for the hosts before Heart of Lions restored parity in the 40th minute.
Medeama responded almost immediately as Obeng grabbed his second goal of the afternoon two minutes later to hand the home side a 2-1 lead at halftime.
The hosts took full control in the second half with Derrick Fordjour scoring twice, while Prince Owusu added a late fifth goal to complete the rout.
Etse Dogli scored from the penalty spot for Heart of Lions, but it proved only a consolation.
Medeama’s impressive home form played a huge role in their title triumph.
They ended the season with 12 home wins, just one defeat, 35 goals scored and only 11 conceded at the TnA Stadium.
Head coach Ibrahim Tanko has now guided Medeama to league glory in a memorable campaign that also secures the club a place in next season’s CAF Champions League.
Medeama will round off their league season away to Hearts of Oak.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana remains in 4th position in Africa with highest debt to IMF
17 minutes
-
Rwanda, DRC border close over fears of Ebola outbreak
20 minutes
-
Church of Pentecost launches Medical Missions Outreach in Abesewa to deliver healthcare
21 minutes
-
University of Ghana study links West African gene to higher kidney disease risk
36 minutes
-
T-bills: Government records 34% oversubscription, but interest rates continue to rise
38 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana’s mandate should be price stability and nothing else – Dr Nsafoah
43 minutes
-
U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets lose to 10-man Senegal in second Group game
1 hour
-
GPL 2025/26: Medeama SC hammer Heart of Lions to clinch title
1 hour
-
NACOC storms drug hotspots in Greater Accra and Oti regions; several arrested in major weekend crackdown
2 hours
-
GPL 25/26: Bechem spank Kotoko in penultimate round
2 hours
-
Socrate Safo Speaks: When the Lion dances Alone – A lesson for NPP ahead of 2028
2 hours
-
Ghana Premier League: Samartex pip Hearts in Samreboi
2 hours
-
African Athletics Championships: Joe Paul finishes 5th in 200m final
3 hours
-
Margins Group CEO appointed ICC Vice-Chair
3 hours
-
UNHCR backs refugee athletes competing at African Championships in Accra
3 hours