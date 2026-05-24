GPL 2025/26: Swedru All Blacks stun Kotoko in dramatic final-day comeback

Kotoko-AllBlacks

Asante Kotoko SC ended their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Swedru All Blacks on the final day of the season at the Baba Yara Stadium to cap off a disappointing finish.

The Week 34 encounter saw Kotoko surrender a first-half lead at home as the visitors produced a spirited second-half comeback to secure all three points.

Kotoko finished the season in 10th place with 46 points, while Swedru All Blacks ended one point behind in 11thposition with 45 points.

The home side started well and nearly opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Lord Adabo tried his luck from outside the penalty area, but his effort missed the target.

Kotoko’s momentum was disrupted midway through the first half after striker Albert Amoah went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The forward was unable to continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute by youngster Anthony Duah.

Despite the setback, Kotoko managed to break the deadlock just before half-time.

Hubert Gyau’s strike took a heavy deflection off a defender before finding the back of the net to hand the Porcupine Warriors a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

The goal was later recorded as an own goal by Clement Tutu in added time of the first half.

However, All Blacks returned from the interval with renewed energy and gradually took control of the contest.

Their persistence paid off in the 56th minute when Rudolf Mensah equalised for the visitors to silence the home supporters.

Kotoko attempted to respond with changes from the bench, introducing Yahaya Baba and Yakubu Dogo in the 65th minute for Lord Adabo and Bismark Ofori.

But just moments later, the visitors struck again.

William Danquah completed the turnaround in the 68th minute as All Blacks took a 2-1 lead, leaving Kotoko chasing the game in the closing stages.

The home side were handed a major opportunity to rescue a point in the 83rd minute after Yahaya Baba was fouled inside the penalty area.

Captain Samba O’Neil stepped up from the spot two minutes later, but the midfielder failed to convert.

All Blacks held on through the closing minutes to secure victory and end their season on a positive note.

The defeat is also likely to intensify discussions around the team’s performances throughout the season including appointing a substantive coach.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.