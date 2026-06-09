GFA rules out ‘final’ friendly for Black Stars ahead of World Cup

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has ruled out a final international friendly for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The country’s football governing body had planned to offer coach Carlos Queiroz one more match to assess the squad after the stalemate against Wales in Cardiff on June 2.
The FA had held discussions with Jamaica and Honduras for a potential behind-closed-doors friendly.
However, according to the GFA, there was no timely feedback from the two nations.
“Once we were the ones calling for this friendly, it means all costs come to us,” GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum told JoySports.
“We succeeded in securing the venue, but the opponents did not give us positive feedback.”
“As we speak, there is nothing on the table.”
“At this moment, it does not look likely. The coach wants us to focus on training for now.”
Ghana face Panama on June 17 before subsequent matches against England and Croatia in Group L.
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