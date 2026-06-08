Kotoko appoint former Dutch goalkeeper Stanley Menzo as Technical Director

Dutchman Stanley Menzo has been appointed as the new Technical Director for Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko, joining on a long-term deal.

The 62-year-old coach will join the Ghana Premier League side as they seek a rebuild following another rollercoaster season in Ghana's top flight.

Menzo had been without a job since the end of November 2025, after leaving his role as national coach of Suriname.

"I didn't see it coming myself," said Menzo. "Sometimes things come your way. You then get to work on that. This has happened. A new step. I have indicated that I am looking forward to an adventure again. Then you get some offers. This did not immediately come as an offer, but as a request. These clubs were looking for a coach. I wanted to talk about that. One thing led to another. It was not a coach, but a technical director. Director of football, as they call it here."

Menzo will be responsible for all technical issues of the club until the appointment of a substantive head coach for the senior side.

James Osei Brown, the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, said, "Stanley Menzo brings a rare combination of elite playing experience, proven leadership and genuine global perspective."

"His footballing philosophy aligns with the standards and ambitions of this great institution, and we are confident that his expertise will help us build a sustainable, winning structure of which our supporters can be proud. We are thrilled to welcome him to the club."

Menzo was a full international for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in Italy in 1990 and the European Championship level. He had a successful playing career with AFC Ajax, winning the 1986–87 European Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Cup in 1992. He also played for PSV, Lierse and Bordeaux, among others.

The new Director of Football for Asante Kotoko SC went on to build an extensive management career across three continents. His coaching journey has included FC Volendam, SC Cambuur and Lierse in Europe, Ajax Cape Town in South Africa, Beijing Guoan in China, and the national teams of Aruba and Suriname for their latest World Cup campaign.

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