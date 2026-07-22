Football | National

Asante Kotoko set title target for Tinkler ahead of new GPL season

  22 July 2026 12:07pm
Asante Kotoko Board and newly appointed coach Eric Tinkler
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Newly appointed head coach Eric Tinkler has been given a clear mandate to win the Ghana Premier League title and lead Asante Kotoko back to continental competition.

The South African coach was officially appointed to take charge of the Kumasi-based club as they prepare for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have not lifted the domestic league trophy since the 2021/22 season.

“The expectation is that we want you to win us the league and then take us to where all of us want us to be," Kotoko Board Chairman James Osei Brown said.

"You have our full support," Brown added.

Tinkler arrives with significant experience, having managed some of South Africa’s biggest clubs.

He guided Orlando Pirates to the CAF Champions League final before later leading SuperSport United to the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The 54-year-old has already begun preparations with the squad, with Kotoko opening their pre-season camp ahead of the new season.

The 2026/27 campaign is scheduled to begin between September 4 and 7, 2026, as clubs across the country prepare for another competitive season.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to release the full fixture list on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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