Football | Other Sports

Softcare supports activities marking 25th anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster

  11 May 2026 11:15am
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Softcare Sanitary Pad has supported activities organised by the May 9 Foundation to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster.

The tragedy occurred during a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and claimed more than 126 lives, with several others injured.

The disaster remains one of the deadliest incidents in African football history.

The May 9 Foundation, established after the tragedy, has over the years undertaken support programmes for victims’ families and other vulnerable groups.

The foundation has also extended assistance to children suffering from hole-in-heart disease, victims of gas explosions and floods, physically challenged persons and other needy individuals.

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, said many families affected by the stadium disaster continue to struggle despite the passage of time.

He noted that some victims and relatives remain dissatisfied with the level of support received over the years, as well as the outcome of investigations into the disaster.

As part of its humanitarian activities, the foundation has partnered the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation to support surgeries for children diagnosed with hole-in-heart conditions.

According to Herbert Mensah, 117 children have so far undergone surgeries at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital under the initiative.

He disclosed that the surgeries cost between $6,000 and $14,000 each and are funded by the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation.

Mr Mensah said the programme is expected to continue over the next 10 years, with plans to support between 20 and 30 surgeries annually.

He also acknowledged the contributions of organisations and individuals supporting the foundation’s activities, including Softcare, Interplast, Sunda International, GBfoods and Melcom Group, as well as several media organisations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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