Interplast supports activities marking 25th anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster

Interplast has donated items through the May 9 Foundation to support families affected by the May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster and other vulnerable groups.

The donation formed part of activities commemorating the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, which occurred during a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

More than 126 people died in the stampede, while several others sustained injuries. The incident remains one of the deadliest stadium disasters in African football history.

The May 9 Foundation, established after the tragedy, has over the years undertaken support programmes for victims’ families and other vulnerable persons.

Its activities include support for flood and gas explosion victims, assistance for physically challenged persons, educational support for needy families and medical interventions for children suffering from hole-in-heart disease.

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, said many families affected by the disaster continue to face difficulties years after the incident.

He noted that some victims and relatives remain dissatisfied with the level of support received and the outcome of investigations into the tragedy.

As part of its health interventions, the May 9 Foundation has partnered the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation to sponsor surgeries for children diagnosed with hole-in-heart conditions.

According to Herbert Mensah, 117 children have so far undergone surgeries at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital under the programme.

He disclosed that the surgeries cost between $6,000 and $14,000 each and are funded by the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation.

Mr Mensah said the programme is expected to continue over the next 10 years, with plans to support between 20 and 30 surgeries annually.

He also acknowledged the support of organisations and individuals contributing to the foundation’s activities, including Sunda International, Softcare Sanitary Pad, GBfoods, Melcom Group, the Kesben Group and several media organisations.

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