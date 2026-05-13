Interplast breaks into Africa’s top 50 fastest-growing companies

Interplast Ltd has earned a place among Africa’s top 50 fastest-growing companies after climbing to 49th position in the 2026 Financial Times ranking, up sharply from 70th place previously, in a performance that also makes it one of only eight manufacturing companies on the continent to make this year’s list.

The latest ranking highlights the Ghana-based manufacturer’s sustained expansion, regional footprint, and growing influence in Africa’s industrial sector, driven by strong revenue growth, investment in production capacity, and rising demand for infrastructure-related products across the continent.

Compiled annually by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista, the ranking highlights African companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth, operational resilience, and business expansion over a three-year assessment period.

According to figures published in the ranking, Interplast recorded an impressive 280.38% absolute growth rate, with revenues rising from $57.88 million in 2021 to $78.98 million in 2024. The company also increased its workforce from 468 employees to 734 during the same period.

Interplast was one of only three Ghanaian companies to make the 2026 list. The others were Regulus Investment and Financial Services Ltd, which ranked third overall, and Hubtel Ltd, which placed 48th.

The latest ranking further reinforces Interplast’s position as one of Ghana’s leading manufacturing companies and a key contributor to Africa’s industrial growth agenda.

Founded more than 56 years ago, Interplast has grown from a single manufacturing facility into a regional industrial powerhouse serving customers across West and Central Africa.

The company manufactures HDPE and uPVC pipes used in water distribution and sanitation systems, uPVC windows and doors for the construction sector, and irrigation systems that support agricultural productivity and food security efforts across the region.

Managing Director, Hayssam Fakhry, was quoted on the company’s website as describing the recognition as a reflection of the company’s continued investment in local manufacturing capacity, innovation, and human capital.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times. This achievement speaks to the strength of our people, our investment in local capacity, and our dedication to delivering high-quality solutions for Africa’s development,” he said.

“It reflects what can be achieved when African businesses are empowered to innovate and compete on a global level.”

Industry observers say Interplast’s rise in the rankings highlights the increasing role of Ghanaian manufacturers in supporting Africa’s infrastructure transformation, particularly in sectors such as water systems, housing, agriculture, and industrial development.

The latest recognition is expected to further enhance the company’s continental profile as it pursues expansion opportunities and strengthens its role in advancing sustainable industrialisation across Africa.

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