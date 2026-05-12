National | Other Sports | Photo Story

May 9 Stadium Disaster: 25th Anniversary (Photos)

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  12 May 2026 4:11pm
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The May 9 Foundation, led by its founder, Herbert Mensah, over the weekend and on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the tragic event that claimed over 126 lives of football fans at the Accra Sports Stadium, held a memorial march through the principal streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The memorial, which has been honoured yearly since the occurrence, attracted thousands of people from all walks of life, including traditional leaders, corporate chieftains, football fans, and children.

The May 9, 2001, tragedy occurred during a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, when crowd violence and a police response triggered panic inside the stadium, resulting in a stampede that led to multiple fatalities.

Below are exciting photos from the march in Kumasi.

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