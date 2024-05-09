May 9 Disaster: ‘We should set a benchmark to prevent future occurrences – Herbert Mensah

President of May 9 Foundation, Herbert Mensah has called for measures to ensure that such disasters are avoided, following the 2001 incident that claimed the lives of over 120 football fans.
The tragic event occurred during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, where some supporters threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch following a controversial decision by the referee.
In response, police deployed tear gas while the stadium gates were closed, resulting in a deadly stampede.
Marking 23 years since the incident, then chairman of Asante Kotoko said in statement: "May 9 has become symbolic of so many things. The critical situation is that we should at least set a benchmark for this sort of thing to never happen again."
"There are other issues happening in terms of violence at sporting events which must stop. We have not forgotten, we are there to support."
Mr. Mensah has been a major supporter of individuals who were affected by the disaster.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
6 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
13 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
21 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
26 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
27 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
37 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours