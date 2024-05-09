May 9 Disaster: ‘We should set a benchmark to prevent future occurrences – Herbert Mensah

President of May 9 Foundation, Herbert Mensah has called for measures to ensure that such disasters are avoided, following the 2001 incident that claimed the lives of over 120 football fans.

The tragic event occurred during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, where some supporters threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch following a controversial decision by the referee.

In response, police deployed tear gas while the stadium gates were closed, resulting in a deadly stampede.

Marking 23 years since the incident, then chairman of Asante Kotoko said in statement: "May 9 has become symbolic of so many things. The critical situation is that we should at least set a benchmark for this sort of thing to never happen again."

"There are other issues happening in terms of violence at sporting events which must stop. We have not forgotten, we are there to support."

Mr. Mensah has been a major supporter of individuals who were affected by the disaster.

