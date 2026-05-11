May 9, 2026: GBfoods donates to support 25th anniversary commemoration

Audio By Carbonatix
GBfoods, producers and distributors of Gino food products in Ghana, has donated cash and food items through the May 9 Charity Foundation to support families of victims of the Accra Sports Stadium disaster and other vulnerable groups.
The donations coincided with the 25th anniversary of the tragic stampede, which occurred during a football match between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC on May 9, 2001.
The disaster claimed more than 126 lives and left several football supporters injured, throwing many families into despair.
The May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster remains one of the deadliest tragedies in African football history. Although the Government of Ghana established a disaster fund to support affected families, many victims say they have received little benefit over the years.
Families of the victims have also expressed disappointment over the lack of justice, as the commission established to investigate the incident did not hold anyone directly responsible for the fatal stampede.
Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, has over the years led activities through the May 9 Charity Foundation to support victims’ families and other vulnerable groups.
The foundation’s interventions include surgeries for children suffering from hole-in-heart disease, support for gas explosion and flood victims, assistance for physically challenged persons, and payment of school fees for needy families.
GBfoods says its support for the foundation forms part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives in Ghana.
In recent years, the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation has partnered Herbert Mensah and the May 9 Foundation to sponsor surgeries for children suffering from hole-in-heart disease.
The foundation is named after Shen Yang, a 17-year-old hole-in-heart survivor, and his brother Shen Yuet, both sons of Chinese investor Y.C. Shen, founder and chairman of the SUNDA and KEDA International Group of Companies.
According to Herbert Mensah, 117 children have so far undergone successful surgeries at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
“So far, successful surgeries have been carried out for 117 children with hole-in-heart disease at Korle Bu. A few children could not survive due to delayed reporting and intervention. Each surgery costs between $6,000 and $14,000,” he disclosed.
Mr Mensah, who also serves as Secretary of the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, said all medical expenses are fully covered by the foundation.
“As Secretary of the foundation, I can say that we intend to undertake between 20 and 30 surgeries every year for the next 10 years,” he added.
Mr Mensah further expressed appreciation to sponsors and organisations supporting the foundation’s humanitarian activities, including GBfoods, Sunda International, Softcare Sanitary Pad, Interplast, the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, the Kesben Group, and several media organisations.
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