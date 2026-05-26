‎Asante Kotoko target UK-born Ghanaian coach as club hunts for permanent manager

Audio By Carbonatix
25-time Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, per trusted sources, have held encouraging discussions over a move for UK-born Ghanaian coach Chris Baffour-Akoto.
The Kumasi club are looking for a permanent head coach, and it is understood that Baffour-Akoto has emerged as the top pick for the role after leaving Luxembourg Premier League side Titus Petange due to work permit restrictions.
However, the Porcupine Warriors are not expected to rush a final decision on who to appoint.
Kotoko named Hamza Obeng as interim coach following two managerial casualties in the just-ended season.
Karim Zito and his assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu had stepped down after a string of poor results.
Baffour-Akoto, who is a UEFA Licence A holder announced himself as one of the best young managers in the 2024/25 Division One League, having guided Rospak FC to a 2nd-place finish.
He secured 59 points, scored 50 goals, and won over 18 matches. He has also managed Crawley U-21 and Fort William.
It is understood that Baffour-Akoto’s style of play would make him suited to Kotoko's young squad.
The former Ghana U-20 video assistant coach’s standing within the game would help him control the dressing room and could also help with attracting players.
Kotoko finished the season in eighth place and labelled it as "a disappointing" campaign.
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