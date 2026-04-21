Prince Yaw Owusu steps down as Asante Kotoko interim coach

Asante Kotoko SC have announced that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

In an official statement signed by Communications Director Sarfo Duku, the club confirmed that the decision was taken by the coach in what he described as the best interest of the team.

“Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The coach stated in his resignation letter that his decision was taken in the greatest interest of the club,” part of the statement read.

Kotoko management expressed gratitude to the coach for his contribution during his time in charge, acknowledging his dedication and commitment to the club.

“Management expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach for his service, dedication, and commitment during his time with the club, and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

The club also confirmed that Youth Team Coach Hamza Obeng will take over the team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

“Asante Kotoko” noted that further decisions regarding the technical direction of the team will be communicated in due course.

Official Statement:

CLUB STATEMENT



Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The coach stated in his resignation letter that his decision was taken in the greatest interest of the club.

Management expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach for his… pic.twitter.com/3hB7rF9JSd — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners (@AsanteKotoko_SC) April 20, 2026

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