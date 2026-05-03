Dreams FC deepen Kotoko’s away woes with 2-0 win at Tuba

Dreams FC continued their impressive late-season form with a 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko SC on Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League at the Tuba Astroturf.

Goals from Oumar Nafal and Ebenezer Adade in either half sealed the victory for the home side, while Kotoko’s struggles away from home persisted.

Kotoko, without suspended Samba, handed the captain’s armband to Opoku, while youngster Lawson Kyei Manu retained his place in midfield for a second consecutive start.

The hosts made a bright start and took control early in the game.

After winning the first corner in the fifth minute, Dreams FC capitalised on another set-piece opportunity in the 12th minute, with Nafal rising to convert and give the home side a deserved lead.

Kotoko attempted to respond, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Aziz was called into action in the 23rd minute, producing a fine save to deny Antwi, while Amoh came close in the 39th minute, only for his effort to deflect away with no corner awarded.

Despite increased pressure from the visitors towards the end of the first half, Dreams FC went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

The second half began with Kotoko looking to turn the tide, but Dreams struck again early. In the 51st minute, Ebenezer Adade doubled the lead, finishing off a move that left the visitors chasing the game.

Kotoko made a series of changes, introducing Lord Hilary Adabo and Walid, followed later by Kyei Baffour and Inusah, in a bid to find a way back into the contest.

Their best moment came in the 66th minute when Opoku found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside, summing up a frustrating afternoon for the Porcupine Warriors.

Dreams FC remained organised at the back and disciplined in midfield, limiting Kotoko’s attacking threat while managing the game effectively.

Late bookings for Walid and Asiedu highlighted the growing tension, but the home side held firm, with Walid missing a late chance to extend the lead in the 90th minute.

At full time, Dreams FC secured a vital three points, strengthening their position in the league standings, while Kotoko were left to reflect on another disappointing result on the road.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.