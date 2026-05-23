US Secret Service investigates reports of shots near White House

Audio By Carbonatix
The U.S. Secret Service on Saturday said it was aware of reports of shots fired in Washington, D.C., at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House and was working to corroborate those reports with personnel on the ground.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was on scene supporting the Secret Service.
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