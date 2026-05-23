US Secret Service investigates reports of shots near White House

The U.S. Secret Service ​on Saturday ‌said it was aware of ​reports ​of shots fired in ⁠Washington, D.C., ​at 17th ​Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near ​the White ​House and was working ‌to ⁠corroborate those reports with personnel on ​the ​ground.

FBI ⁠Director Kash Patel ​said the ​FBI ⁠was on scene supporting ⁠the ​Secret Service.

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