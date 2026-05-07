International

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby girl

Source: BBC  
  7 May 2026 7:11pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child.

"On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt said in a post on Instagram.

"She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble," she said.

Leavitt has served as press secretary since President Donald Trump returned to office last year. Other members of the Trump administration are expected to hold the regular briefings while Leavitt is on maternity leave.

This is Leavitt's second child with husband Nicholas Riccio. Her son, Nicholas, or "Niko," will be two years old in July.

Leavitt left her role as press secretary for maternity leave in April, but when the 24 April shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner occurred, she returned briefly once more to update the press on the situation.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood in to hold a White House briefing.

He at times called the briefing "chaos" and joked about not knowing the names of reporters.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group