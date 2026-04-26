Trump evacuated after ‘gunshots’ fired at White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after gunshots were heard inside the Washington Hilton.

The president was ushered out of the room on Saturday evening, and attendees are hiding under tables in the ballroom.

The doors are closed and there are scattered shouted of “God bless America.”

A Secret Service agent was spotted carrying a military-style rifle, while Senator John Fetterman helped a woman to her feet after she had taken cover under a table.

A number of top administration officials are in attendance, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump was seated on the dais when shots were heard.

More updates to follow…

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