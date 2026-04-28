White House officials preparing for this summer's World Cup say reopening of the Department of Homeland Security is "essential" after a man was charged with attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a gala event in Washington DC.

A funding dispute among members of Congress has led to a long-running partial shutdown of the department.

According to prosecutors, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was carrying a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun and three knives as he charged past a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.

He did not enter a plea when appearing in court on Monday. The incident has sparked a White House security review.

As first reported by The Telegraph,, external those in charge of planning for the 2026 World Cup in the United States have also expressed concern.

In a statement issued to BBC Sport, Andrew Giuliani, executive director for the White House World Cup task force said events in Washington DC were a "sobering reminder of the unpredictable threats facing our nation".

Giuliani added, "The swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service agents saved lives, but the chaos underscored the critical need for a fully operational Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are committed to ensuring America's security is ready to meet any challenge.

"As we prepare for the unprecedented scale of the FIFA World Cup, with millions of visitors and dozens of major events across the country, reopening DHS is essential.

"We cannot afford complacency - the stakes are simply too high."

The shutdown of the DHS, which is responsible for much of the security operation at the tournament in the US, has gone on for nine weeks. Earlier this month, officials warned that it had impacted preparations and hampered coordination between local and federal agencies.

The dispute is because Democrats have opposed funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - which comes under the DHS - unless there are reforms, after two deadly shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis in January.

On Monday, Trump urged Republicans in Congress to agree on legislation by the start of June., external

This week Republican congressman Mike Lawler of host city New York, said: "You're talking about an international event in the area most targeted for terrorism.

"It is insane that we are in a situation where the department responsible for coordinating the security of this event has been shut down for over 110 days. At a time we're at war, by the way."

The 48-team World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

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