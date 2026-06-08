Aspiring NDC Regional Secretary reveals ‘Art and Seed’ formula for political advancement

Aspiring Central Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Matthew, has exhorted members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) to intentionally forge formidable networks and render consequential service to the Party if they seek to ascend its ranks.

Addressing TEIN members at the Central Regional TEIN Festival, the former Acting Central Regional Secretary unveiled what he termed the twin pillars of political ascendancy: “The Art” and “The Seed.”

He posited that politics mirrors the ecclesiastical journey, where recognition and elevation hinge on both one’s relationships and one’s contributions.

“Politics is like a church. To make it to heaven, you need both your Art and your Seed,” he told the assembled students.

Elaborating, he defined the Art as the discipline of cultivating strategic, productive, and enduring networks.

He stressed that political progression is never a solitary pursuit. Every activist must intentionally embed themselves within the Party’s fabric.

“For anyone to receive recognition in a political party, that person must know someone, and someone must know that person,” he stated.

“However, merely knowing people is not enough. You must build relationships strong enough that when opportunities arise, those who know you can confidently mention your name.”

Mr. Kofi Matthew cautioned against reducing networking to opportunism. Instead, he framed it as the deliberate forging of trust, credibility, and mutual respect, the currency of political life.

Yet, he insisted that relationships alone are insufficient. Every network must be fortified by what he called the Seed, tangible contributions that validate one’s commitment.

“When your name is mentioned for recognition, the next question will be: ‘What has he or she done for the Party?’ That is where your Seed comes in,” he explained.

He lamented the resentment that festers when activists perceive “newcomers” securing appointments ahead of them. His diagnosis was unflinching: those individuals had mastered the cultivation of both network and contribution.

“We all must pay attention and cultivate ours instead of keeping resentment in our hearts,” he admonished.

Mr. Kofi Matthew delineated three cardinal forms of political Seed. First, the “Leg Seed”, relentless grassroots engagement.

This encompasses occupying leadership posts, attending rallies, joining demonstrations, and answering every call to duty. Second, the “Brain Seed” intellectual and advocacy capital. He cited media commentary, policy advocacy, civil society engagement, think-tank research, and strategic communications as vital expressions. Third, the “Pocket Seed”, financial and logistical support. While capacity varies, he argued every member must contribute meaningfully to sustain the Party’s machinery.

Drawing from his own trajectory, the seasoned Party administrator urged TEIN members to pursue leadership zealously, particularly at the branch level, which he described as the bedrock of political formation.

He recounted his transition from TEIN Secretary to Branch Secretary upon his posting as a young teacher, noting that each responsibility became a stepping stone to greater service.

His decades-long journey spans Branch Secretary, Constituency Secretary, Deputy Central Regional Secretary, and Acting Central Regional Secretary. He also contested the NDC Parliamentary Primaries in the KEEA Constituency in 2015.

Now vying to become the next Central Regional Secretary, Mr. Kofi Matthew reminded students that leadership is not mere title, it is a crucible for service, learning, and personal metamorphosis.

The forum was charged with enthusiasm as TEIN members from institutions across the Central Region engaged deeply. Many hailed his address as incisive and practical, praising its clear roadmap for young activists charting long-term political careers.

As the NDC fortifies its structures ahead of internal reorganization, Mr. Kofi Matthew’s message resonates as a clarion call: political success is forged not on ambition alone, but on relationships meticulously built, seeds consistently sown, and unwavering devotion to the Party’s cause.

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