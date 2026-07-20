Twenty-four seats. One resignation rule. Less than five months to determine the next chapter of the National Democratic Congress' national leadership. The deadline for government appointees seeking re-election has passed; nine executive positions could be up for grabs ahead of the December 19 national executive elections.

An analysis of the NDC's current national executive leadership shows that 10 of the 24 national executives and National Executive Committee (NEC) members reviewed, representing about42%, currently hold government appointments.

Of these, nine occupy full-time government positions that require resignation should they seek re-election, while three others are exempt because they serve as board chairpersons or board members.

However, despite the June deadline for prospective national contestants to step down from their government positions, there has been no publicly confirmed resignation by any of the affected executives, raising fresh questions over compliance and whether the party will strictly enforce one of its most significant internal governance reforms.

The Directive & Why It Matters

The controversy stems from a decision announced by NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey on January 29, 2026, after the National Executive Committee approved new eligibility requirements. Under the directive, anyone seeking election to a party office while serving in a government appointment made by the President must resign at least six clear months before filing nomination forms.

The rule applies to:

Ministers and Deputy Ministers;

Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors and their deputies;

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs); and

Other analogous presidential appointees.

The party subsequently aligned the resignation deadlines with its election calendar:

Constituency aspirants — April 2026

Regional aspirants — May 2026

National aspirants — June 2026

National nominations are expected to open in October before delegates elect a new national leadership in December.

Compliance Tracker: Who Is Affected?

A review of the NDC's updated national executive list paints a clearer picture of the scale of the directive.

Executives required to resign if they intend to contest

Party Position Executive Government Appointment Public resignation announced? Deputy National Organizer Elikem Kotoko Deputy CEO, Forestry Commission No National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi CEO, Ghana Gold Board No Deputy Communications Officer Malik Basintale CEO, Youth Employment Agency No National Women's Organizer Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw Administrator, Minerals Development Fund No Deputy Women's Organizer Abigail Elom Akwambeah CEO, MASLOC No National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo Minister for Youth Development No Deputy Youth Organizer Ruth Dela Seddoh Director-General, National Service Authority No Deputy Youth Organizer Osman Ayariga CEO, National Youth Authority No

The following officials currently hold board appointments, which the party has indicated are exempt from the resignation requirement:

Johnson Asiedu Nketia — Board Chairman, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah — Board Member, National Communications Authority

Wonder Victor Kutor — Board Member, GOIL

The remaining national executives currently hold no government appointments and are therefore unaffected by the directive.

Potential Leadership Vacuum: Up to Nine Key NDC Positions Could Be Up for Grabs

Beyond the compliance debate, the directive has the potential to reshape the composition of the NDC's national leadership.

Based on the current executive list, up to nine elected party positions could effectively become open contests if incumbents holding government appointments either decide not to resign or are subsequently ruled ineligible to seek re-election.

Should the incumbents opt to remain in their government appointments, they would be unable to seek another term under the party's eligibility rules, creating opportunities for new contenders to emerge and potentially altering the balance of power within the NDC's national leadership.

Political Fallout: The Real Test Begins

The resignation directive was widely hailed within the party as a bold attempt to strengthen internal democracy and eliminate any perception that government appointees enjoy an unfair advantage over other aspirants.

The Youth Organiser of the NDC and Youth Minister, George Opare Addo, said he had no intention of resigning during an interview with Evans Mensah on PM Express on July 8, 2026

“I have decided that I'm not going to contest again, but I'm not sure anybody was going to push me out. Nobody could”

For now, the biggest question is whether more than one-third of the NDC's national leadership could change hands because of a rule the party has imposed on itself.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.